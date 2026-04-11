Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski has thrown his weight behind Victoria as a potential Magic Round destination, should the NRL ever look to relocate the showpiece event beyond Queensland's borders.

Since its 2019 debut, the three-day extravaganza at Suncorp Stadium has captured the imagination of rugby league fans across the country, who descend on Brisbane watching 16 of the competition's 17 clubs battle it out at a single venue, with a women's State of Origin clash setting the scene before the round proper gets underway.

Such has been the event's runaway success that the Queensland government has repeatedly extended its partnership with the NRL, though the current deal runs out in 2027, leaving a window of opportunity for rival states to mount a serious bid for the 2028 edition and beyond.

Rodski, for one believes Melbourne is the perfect candidate

“I'd like to see it (in Victoria),” Rodski told SEN's Whateley.

"I think that it's definitely got the ability to host the Magic Round here. I think that there's huge opportunity for the sport.

"We're growing participation, we're growing in pathways, we're growing in attendances, memberships.

"All of those metrics suggest that if the NRL was to look at Victoria, we would be an ideal place.

"We've got the infrastructure, we've got the sporting landscape, we've got the fans.

"I think if you look at even just State of Origin in Melbourne as an example, fans are willing to travel to Victoria, so visitation-wise (and) economically, it would work.

"We've got the great AAMI Park here as well as Marvel Stadium that could be utilised for the big matches to host a Magic Round in Victoria, (which) is definitely something that should be on the table.”

The Storm boss is under no illusions about the challenge of wrestling the event away from its Queensland heartland, however.

"Now, whether or not we can pry it out of Queensland, I don't know,” he noted.