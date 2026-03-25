Discussions surrounding the future of Eliesa Katoa have picked up over the last few days after Craig Bellamy's proclaimed that the forward may never play rugby league again.\n\nAfter suffering a brain bleed and requiring emergency surgery due to three head knocks while playing for Tonga in November 2025, Katoa was ruled out of the 2026 season to ensure a full recovery.\n\nBut Melbourne Storm boss Frank Ponissi has tried to set the record straight, stating that no one knows Katoa's future for sure.\n\n"I think (Bellamy's) comments were taken a little bit out of context," he told SEN.\n\n"What Eli is doing is fantastic. He is going really well, he is positive and so great around the group. He is training as much as he possibly can, except for contact training.\n\n"Once he sees the surgeon in May, we will have a far better idea.\n\n"He has been fantastic to have around the group. He has been attending every meeting, he is still part of the leadership group. His connection to the group is stronger than ever.\n\n"Anyone who makes a prediction (on Katoa's future) is purely a guess at this stage."\n\n[caption id="attachment_215143" align="alignnone" width="2560"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Melbourne Storm General Manager Football, Frank Ponissi speaks to the media during a Melbourne Storm NRL captaincy announcement at AAMI Park on February 07, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nAt only 26 years old, if Katoa were to return, he would have many years of rugby league ahead of him, arguably the prime years of his career.\n\nBut with more players speaking openly about concussions and brain health, it is difficult to believe a player would return after suffering a brain bleed and risk further damage.