It has been revealed that Manase Fainu is still with the Manly Sea Eagles, but on a train and trial deal for the 2022 pre-season.

The hooker was once touted as the next big thing, however, became subject to the NRL's no fault stand down policy for an alleged incident outside a church in Wattle Grove during 2019.

Fainu was charged by police with "intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and recklessly cause grievous bodily harm in company" after the alleged incident, charges which Fainu has pled not guilty to.

The maximum penalty was more than 11 years, meaning the NRL's no fault stand down rule was automatically triggered.

The Manly hooker, who also has two brothers at the club, has played 34 NRL games and was set to take over the Sea Eagles' hooking role in 2020 following the departure of Apisai Koroisau to the Penrith Panthers.

Fainu is due back in court in mid next year to finally have the case heard after legal delays in the proceedings, and while he is training with the Sea Eagles this summer, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that others clubs are keen on Fainu should he be found not guilty.

Despite being set to undergo shoulder surgery and spending three years on the sideline, it's understood the fact Fainu will be a free agent has clubs watching on with great interest.

There is something of a shortage of quality dummy halves in the competition at the current time. The Manly Sea Eagles themselves have been relying on Lachlan Croker to fill the role, while all of the Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs could also be on the lookout for a starting first-choice number nine.