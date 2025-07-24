Two rival NRL teams are reportedly monitoring the future of Canberra Raiders fullback Chevy Stewart amid reports that he could potentially be squeezed out of the nation's capital.\r\n\r\nOne of the next generation of fullback stars alongside\u00a0Liam Ison,\u00a0Sua Fa'alogo\u00a0and\u00a0Isaiah Iongi, Stewart's future in Canberra has seemingly been clouded in uncertainty over the past few months.\r\n\r\nOnce touted to be the club's future No.1 after making the move away from Cronulla, he has since been overtaken by Kaeo Weekes, who is close to inking a long-term contract extension and has made the jersey his own.\r\n\r\nWith Weekes having cemented the fullback role at the club, Stewart is likely to find himself squeezed out of the nation's capital and will enter the open on November 1, where he is free to negotiate with rival teams.\r\n\r\nAfter\u00a0The Daily Telegraph\u00a0reported a week ago that Stewart had found himself on the radar of other teams, Fox League's James Hooper named the Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons on NRL 360 as two clubs that are monitoring his future closely.\r\n\r\nA move to the Dragons would likely see him succeed Clinton Gutherson in the fullback role once he retires, while a move to the Shire would see him return to his old stomping ground, where he played all his junior football.\r\n\r\n"There was interest from a few other clubs, but I went to a City (vs) Country camp, and I knew of\u00a0Ethan Strange, and we had a great time," Stewart said in 2024 about making the move to Canberra amid interest from other teams.\r\n\r\n"We had a nice little chat down there and he told me the club was going in the right direction.\r\n\r\n"I got a little bit of FOMO and called my dad and my manager and said I really want to go to Canberra, so I probably moved down for Strangey."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_212111" align="alignnone" width="696"] Chevy Stewart in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nOnly 20, Stewart had his first taste of first-grade last season, in which he played against the Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and his former club.\r\n\r\nDuring this time, he averaged 145 running metres per match (436 total running metres) and made six tackle busts.\r\n\r\n"I put him down as my second dad," Stewart said in the past of his Raiders coach.\r\n\r\n"To be honest, he's so good. He looks after me and Strangey so well. Not only just us two, he looks after the whole club.\r\n\r\n"He has us over for dinner and stuff. Tells us when we're not doing stuff right and when we're doing stuff right so he's definitely a big role model in my life."