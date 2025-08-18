Canterbury Bulldogs skipper, Stephen Crichton, was brought to the club in a bid to usher in some championship pedigree.

While it has worked for the club in many instances, the side has lost its way in recent weeks, losing top spot on the NRL ladder.

Now, after an embarrassing 32-12 loss to the Sydney Roosters, the NSW Blues centre has given his troops a reality check.

“You shouldn't be comfortable with your position, regardless of if you're in the starting team or not,” Crichton told the media.

“There are a lot of good players in our squad, so if you can't do the job, we've got a lot of NSW Cup boys knocking on the door.”

Crichton expressed his concerns that his side is becoming complacent, and wants to nip that in the bud before it impacts their finals hopes.

“We're probably getting a little too comfortable in that sense,” Crichton admitted.

“We're at the serious end of the season now, leading into finals, so it's on the individual to train the way that you play and bring that (to a game).

“I feel like a lot of our players do that, but it's a team job to go out there and put a performance on.”

The Bulldogs will face off against the Melbourne Storm this week, in a match that will all but seal the fate of the top two on the NRL ladder.