Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series will have plenty of options if you're looking to listen to the match on the airwaves.

The NRL has contracts with multiple radio stations around the country, and all of them are allowed to broadcast the State of Origin series.

It means if you can't get to a TV for the decider in Sydney, you'll have plenty of options on both FM and AM radio around the country.

You'll be able to tune into the game - which is set to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday evening - through any of the following.

ABC Radio (national)

Triple M Radio (national)

SEN Radio (national)

2GB Radio (Sydney)

4BC Radio (Brisbane)

The ABC and Triple M will broadcast their typical coverage onto the airwaves around the nation.

SEN, on the other hand, will broadcast the game into all of their major stations around the country, while their Sydney and Brisbane stations will have specific Blues and Maroons broadcasts geared towards the audiences of either state, instead of picking up the national broadcast.

In Sydney and Brisbane, you'll also be able to tune into the Nine Network's Radio options at 2GB and 4BC respectively, with both picking up the national broadcast.