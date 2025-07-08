The New South Wales Blues will aim to take a second State of Origin series on the trot when they host the decider against the Queensland Maroons on Wednesday evening in Sydney.
Ahead of Game 3, which will be the first decider played in the harbour city since 2019, we asked our team here at Zero Tackle exactly how they thought the game was going to pan out.
Here are their responses.
Lee Addison
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 12 points
Man of the match: Stephen Crichton
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Player of the series: Stephen Crichton
Thurday's headline: Blue Good for Queensland
Matt Clements
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 7 points
Man of the match: Zac Lomax
First try-scorer: Xavier Coates
Player of the series: Zac Lomax
Thurday's headline: Lomax kick seals epic Blues victory
Isaac Issa
Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 4 points
Man of the match: Cameron Munster
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Player of the series: Cameron Munster
Thurday's headline: Munster wills past tragedy to lead Queensland to victory
Ethan Lee Chalk
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 1 point
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Player of the series: Brian To'o
Thurday's headline: Cleary cements himself among Origin greats
Dan Nichols
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 12 points
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Stephen Crichton
Player of the series: Payne Haas
Thurday's headline: Cleary finally delivers
Darren Parkin
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 8 points
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Player of the series: Zac Lomax
Thurday's headline: Blues outlast gallant Maroons in Origin decider for the ages
Scott Pryde
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 6 points
Man of the match: Payne Haas
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Player of the series: Payne Haas
Thurday's headline: Slater on the ropes as Blues make it two
Phoenix Trinidad
Winner: NSW Blues
Margin: 4 points
Man of the match: Latrell Mitchell
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Player of the series: Cameron Munster
Thurday's headline: Inspired Munster can't sneak Maroons to series win
Nick Splitter
Winner: QLD Maroons
Margin: 6 points
Man of the match: Cameron Munster
First try-scorer: Xavier Coates
Player of the series: Cameron Munster
Thurday's headline: Backs against the wall Maroons win for the ages