The New South Wales Blues will aim to take a second State of Origin series on the trot when they host the decider against the Queensland Maroons on Wednesday evening in Sydney.

Ahead of Game 3, which will be the first decider played in the harbour city since 2019, we asked our team here at Zero Tackle exactly how they thought the game was going to pan out.

Here are their responses.

Lee Addison

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 12 points

Man of the match: Stephen Crichton

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Player of the series: Stephen Crichton

Thurday's headline: Blue Good for Queensland

Matt Clements

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 7 points

Man of the match: Zac Lomax

First try-scorer: Xavier Coates

Player of the series: Zac Lomax

Thurday's headline: Lomax kick seals epic Blues victory

Isaac Issa

Winner: QLD Maroons

Margin: 4 points

Man of the match: Cameron Munster

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

Player of the series: Cameron Munster

Thurday's headline: Munster wills past tragedy to lead Queensland to victory

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 1 point

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Player of the series: Brian To'o

Thurday's headline: Cleary cements himself among Origin greats

Dan Nichols

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 12 points

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Stephen Crichton

Player of the series: Payne Haas

Thurday's headline: Cleary finally delivers

Darren Parkin

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 8 points

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Player of the series: Zac Lomax

Thurday's headline: Blues outlast gallant Maroons in Origin decider for the ages

Scott Pryde

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 6 points

Man of the match: Payne Haas

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Player of the series: Payne Haas

Thurday's headline: Slater on the ropes as Blues make it two

Phoenix Trinidad

Winner: NSW Blues

Margin: 4 points

Man of the match: Latrell Mitchell

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

Player of the series: Cameron Munster

Thurday's headline: Inspired Munster can't sneak Maroons to series win

Nick Splitter

Winner: QLD Maroons

Margin: 6 points

Man of the match: Cameron Munster

First try-scorer: Xavier Coates

Player of the series: Cameron Munster

Thurday's headline: Backs against the wall Maroons win for the ages