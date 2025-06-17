State of Origin 2 heads to Perth, and it means an earlier kick-off local time, with a busy day set for the Western Australian capital.

After a win in Game 1, New South Wales can wrap the series up during the trip to Perth, while the Maroons will be desperate to force a decider back in Sydney in a few weeks time.

With the earlier local time kick-off, no pre-match entertainment has been advertised as yet.

Here is the full day schedule for Game 2.

Time (AEST) Time (AWST) Event 11am 9am Team walks 5:30pm 3:30pm Gates open at Optus Stadium 6pm 4pm Curtain-raiser, RISE WA Boys kick-off 6:35pm 4:35pm Curtain raiser, RISE WA Boys halftime 6:45pm 4:45pm Curtain raiser, RISE WA Boys second half 7:20pm 5:20pm Curtain raiser, RISE WA Boys fulltime 7:30pm 5:30pm Origin 2 pre-game entertainment* 8pm 6pm Teams enter for Origin 2 8:02pm 6:02pm Welcome to Country and National anthem 8:05pm 6:05pm State of Origin Game 2 kick-off 8:50pm 6:50pm State of Origin Game 2 halftime 9:05pm 7:05pm State of Origin Game 2 second half 9:50pm 7:50pm State of Origin Game 2 fulltime

*Not confirmed. All times subject to change.