State of Origin 2 heads to Perth, and it means an earlier kick-off local time, with a busy day set for the Western Australian capital.
After a win in Game 1, New South Wales can wrap the series up during the trip to Perth, while the Maroons will be desperate to force a decider back in Sydney in a few weeks time.
With the earlier local time kick-off, no pre-match entertainment has been advertised as yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is the full day schedule for Game 2.
|Time (AEST)
|Time (AWST)
|Event
|11am
|9am
|Team walks
|5:30pm
|3:30pm
|Gates open at Optus Stadium
|6pm
|4pm
|Curtain-raiser, RISE WA Boys kick-off
|6:35pm
|4:35pm
|Curtain raiser, RISE WA Boys halftime
|6:45pm
|4:45pm
|Curtain raiser, RISE WA Boys second half
|7:20pm
|5:20pm
|Curtain raiser, RISE WA Boys fulltime
|7:30pm
|5:30pm
|Origin 2 pre-game entertainment*
|8pm
|6pm
|Teams enter for Origin 2
|8:02pm
|6:02pm
|Welcome to Country and National anthem
|8:05pm
|6:05pm
|State of Origin Game 2 kick-off
|8:50pm
|6:50pm
|State of Origin Game 2 halftime
|9:05pm
|7:05pm
|State of Origin Game 2 second half
|9:50pm
|7:50pm
|State of Origin Game 2 fulltime
*Not confirmed. All times subject to change.