The 2023 State of Origin series will get underway on Wednesday evening at the Adelaide Oval as the NSW Blues look to take revenge for last year's series loss.

While the main game will be what's on the minds of most, it's not all that will be taking place at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday as the City of Churches turns it on for what will be a near capacity crowd for the Origin series opener.

Kick-off in the main game between the Blues and Maroons is set down for 7:35pm (local - ACST) - 8:05pm (AEST - Sydney/Brisbane/Melbourne/Canberra), but the gates open over three hours earlier.

In between, a curtain-raiser between teams made up from the Combined States will take place, with kick-off set for 5:10pm local time, before Aussie band The Living End headline the pre-game entertainment - they are expected to play approximately three songs in a set prior to kick-off.

The game should wrap up at around 9:30pm local time, or 10pm (AEST).

Here is the full schedule for the day of Origin 1.

Full schedule for Origin 1