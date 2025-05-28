Zac Lomax of the New South Wales Blues has crossed for the first try of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Coming in the 24th minute of the game, Lomax scored off a beautiful piece of attacking play by the Blues after they made a long line break from the back field on the previous play.

Continuing his Origin form from last year's State of Origin series, the Parramatta Eels flyer has gifted New South Wales and new head coach Laurie Daley the best start to Game 1 as they look to defend the shield.

