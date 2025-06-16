The Wests Tigers may not have lived up to expectations at the moment, but centre Starford To'a has been one of the club's shining lights as they come off their second bye of the season.

While CEO Shane Richardson has openly stated that the Tigers are on the lookout to improve their outside back stocks, To'a has made the right-edge his own this season, providing a lethal combination with Sunia Turuva.

In ten matches, he has the second-most try involvements in the competition by a centre so far this year, with eight tries and six try assists - only behind The Dolphins' Herbie Farnworth.

His career-best campaign comes after he was limited to three appearances last season due to continually being plagued with a hamstring issue that kept him on the sidelines.

Only 24, the Tongan international has reflected on the difficulty of last year's campaign and the individuals who helped him the most during that tough period of his life.

"It was hard. Being out for so long and watching all the boys play, you kind of question your own ability," To'a told Zero Tackle.

"I had my own confidence and belief in myself, so it's good to kind of get out there now and play some consistent footy.

"It was a bit difficult because I live here on my own without family, so I've just been relying on the boys at training to kind of keep me up which has been good.

"I spent a lot of time with [Justin] Olam while he was in rehab and was kind of getting on the nerves of the physio so they're probably happy that I'm out of there too.

"All my family's in New Zealand, so I kind of only went to Newcastle for footy...but my brother's recently moved over so it's good having him here for the last couple of months."

Only contracted at the moment until the end of 2026, the