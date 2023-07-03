The Canberra Raiders have reportedly launched an audacious bid to have David Fifita switch away from the Gold Coast Titans.

It was revealed over the weekend that the sudden shock exit of Justin Holbrook triggers a clause in the contracts of Origin representative duo Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui that effectively makes them free agents.

That is despite the fact both players are tied down on long-term deals at the club, with Fifita signed until the end of 2026 and Fa'asuamaleaui until the end of 2024, with a two-year option to follow.

Fifita only re-signed with the Titans on the new long-term deal in recent times, but News Corp has revealed that both the second-rower and his club captain - who are both Queensland State of Origin representatives - are effectively free agents thanks to Holbrook's departure.

Holbrook, who was believed to have no idea his departure was coming, has been replaced by Des Hasler from the start of 2024 at the struggling club, with Jim Lenihan handling interim duties through to the end of the season.

While there has been no public outcry from Titans players over the departure of Holbrook or any suggestion either Fa'asuamaleaui or Fifita could ultimately leave the club, it's believed the playing group were exceptionally close to the now-axed coach.

In the lead-up to Fifita signing his last deal, which kept him on the Gold Coast, the Raiders were exceptionally interested and made approaches to Fifita's camp.

At one point, Fifita met with coach Ricky Stuart in Canberra, and the under-fire boss has confirmed the Raiders will launch a new bid for the free agent.

“I have spoken to David's manager this morning to put forward our offer,” Stuart told News Corp.

“I was informed he is now a free agent and we're obviously very keen, just like last time.

“He is a tremendous player who would be a perfect fit at this club.”

The Raiders were believed to have equalled or bettered the Titans' offer last time Fifita's signature was up for grabs, but the second-rower ultimately chose to stay in Queensland.

Zero Tackle understands Fifita does have the desire to remain close to home, but the new reported offer - at $1 million per season over a four-year period - could be too good to refuse.

Fifita's form this season has been electric, fighting his way back into the Maroons' squad and serving the Raiders up a difficult task when the sides met during the most recently completed round of football - the Raiders ultimately claimed a narrow win in controversial circumstances.

The star second-rower was originally a million-dollar-per-season player or close enough to on his last deal after leaving the Brisbane Broncos.

It's understood the Raiders can match anything the Titans throw at him salary cap-wise, making the potential battle for the Gold Coast tougher.

The Titans have their own questions to answer on roster and salary cap management, which will undoubtedly be influenced by the arrival of Des Hasler in 2024.

It has been heavily reported the Titans are chasing Ben Hunt, who has asked for a release at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Hunt would soak up a significant salary cap, although is no guarantee of gaining his release from the Red V. Toby Sexton has been linked with a departure from the Titans, which could free up around a reported figure of $500,000 per year without that, they may need the exit of one of their key forwards to be able to accommodate Hunt.