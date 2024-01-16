Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas has joined the club's growing injury list after reportedly suffering a concern with his hamstring.

The reported injury, which is a concern to the Broncos coaching staff, saw Haas restricted in the club's training on Tuesday, per The Courier Mail.

The publication understands that while it is currently a concern, the injury is not regarded as serious as of yet.

Teammate and Haas' partner-in-crime in the forward pack, Corey Jensen, spoke about the injury but believes that the NSW and Australian Kangaroos prop could afford to miss some time on the training paddock.

“I honestly don't know (what's wrong with him). I think he's got a little niggle to his leg,” he said.

“He can kind of do what he wants when he's training. If he's a bit sore he can go and do his own thing.

“Everyone at times was finding it tough. It's getting back up to speed with playing 13-on-13 and the grind of rugby league.”

The reports surrounding Payne Haas come as young speed demon Jesse Arthars (ankle), new recruit Fletcher Baker (groin) and enforcer Jordan Riki (shoulder) are presently in the casualty ward ahead of the Pre-Season challenge in February

However, they will likely be back before Round 1 in Las Vegas.

Arthars sprained his ankle last week during a training session, whilst Baker and Riki are both on the mend following surgery on their respective injuries - the latter has been training on minimal contact since returning to training.

In what could have been a devastating blow to the Broncos if the injury to Haas was classified as serious would further deplete their forward stocks after they lose Thomas Flegler (Dolphins), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans) and Kurt Capewell (Warriors) to rival clubs.

“We've lost a fair chunk of the forward pack to play the grand final,” Jensen added.

“There's a lot of young guys coming through and Marty (Taupau) and myself add a bit more experience. We're all gunning for positions.

“Having that competition is really helpful for the club and pushes each other. They're pushing me every day and I'm trying to do the same for them. Whoever gets the spot will do a good job.

“It's one of those things where everyone is pushing to be on Vegas, but you also want to train hard and push for a spot too.

“Everyone is ripping in but I'm sure the best side will be ready to go in round one.”