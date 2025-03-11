With Round 1 now in the books, we start looking at where teams are sitting.

It is still very, very early, but if you believe in omens, neither the Roosters nor the Eels can win the Premiership, given that they each conceded 50 points.

This brings us to our weekly Power Rankings.

To explain how the Power Rankings work, it's a combination if performance, results, quality of opposition, expectation and general feel.

This is not just a list of who has the best squad.

Early on, results are going to play a huge part. For instance, no team who lost in Round One should above a team who won. That will change as the season goes on, but this early, that's all you can go off.

With that said, below are our Round One Power Rankings:

1. Melbourne Storm

The mighty Melbourne Storm more than lived up to their pre-season hype, whilst continuing Craig Bellamy's perfect Round One record, in almost perfect style.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster and Jack Howarth all starred in the Storm's 56-18 win over the hapless Eels. Their perfect first half saw them make more line-breaks than they missed tackles.

The Storm will enjoy a bye, capping off a perfect opening fortnight. An early message sent by the Premiership favourites.

2. Penrith Panthers

The Panthers didn't run up the score of some of the other teams on this list but they beat, quite easily, the strongest opposition.

Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin and Nathan Cleary were all up in lights in Vegas as they held the Sharks off in winning 28-22.

Penrith open their Commbank residence by hosting the Roosters on Friday night. The performances of both teams could not have been wider apart in terms of quality.

3. Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane kicked off the Michael Maguire era with a tremendous 50-14 win over the Roosters on Thursday night.

The Broncs middle of Haas, Carrigan and Hetherington absolutely bossed the Roosters, allowing Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt and Reece Walsh to ruin riot. All four of the Brisbane outside backs looked like world beaters on the night.

A trip to the capital awaits as Brisbane will start as considerable favourites against the Raiders.

4. Manly Sea Eagles

Manly had their fans rocking at Brookvale Oval as they put the Cowboys away to the tune of 42 points to 12. The 12 points conceded were the very definition of garbage time points too.

Tom Trbojevic and Dally Cherry-Evans were the stars on the night but they had plenty of help. Haumole Olakau'atu was massive, Taniela Paseka was a monster, and all four outside backs were flawless.

They'll face a more difficult challenge this Friday night across the Tasman but if Manly play like they did in Round One, they'll return with the competition points.

5. Canberra Raiders

It seems like it was a month ago now but the Raiders were excellent in Vegas. Xavier Savage created the highlights but Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young lead the way.

Throw in brilliant performances by Matt Timoko, Savelio Tamale, Sebastian Kri and Ethan Strange and fans of the Green Machine can be more than happy.

The Raiders host the Broncos this Saturday night in what looks to be an early shout for the game of the week.

6. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

The Dogs kicked off their season with a confidence-boosting win over the Dragons. They were just better in the moments where it counted most.

Sitili Tupouniua kicked off his Bulldogs career with a try double. Connor Tracey put an awful trial behind him to be best on ground. Max King may be one of the most underrated big men in the competition.

A Belmore home game awaits this Sunday night against the Titans. It is sure to be the hottest ticket in town!

7. South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Bunnies were able to put a last minute reshuffle aside to secure victory against the Dolphins. Wayne Bennett's return started in a positive way.

Tyrone Munro crossed for a double but will, unfortunately, miss the next two months through injury. Jye Gray looked incredible at fullback. Jamie Humphreys is their best option at halfback. Keaon Koloamatangi is a monster.

A short trip to the Gong awaits as they play the Dragons on Saturday afternoon. I'm looking forward to this one in a big way. A Charity Shield rematch so early on.

8. Newcastle Knights

The Knights almost "mucked" it up but escaped their trip to Campbelltown with two competition points.

Kalyn Ponga was best on ground, as he usually is when the Knights win, while Dylan Lucas, Bradman Best (a moment of madness aside) and Fletcher Sharpe were all brilliant.

A Thursday night home game against the Dolphins presents a brilliant opportunity to start the season with two wins from two. They'll be confident.

9. Gold Coast Titans

The Titans banked the extra week to prepare for their 2025 campaign via the bye.

They look back to full fitness, sans Kieran Foran and will be more than ready for the Dogs this Sunday night.

10. Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks showed signs in Vegas and can be relatively happy with their performance. That said, they just cannot beat the Panthers, no matter what the circumstances.

Jesse Ramien and Kayal Iro are going to destroy plenty of opposition centres this year. Nicho Hynes against copped the wrath of the fan base, unfairly. Addin Fonua-Blake looked worth every cent of his massive deal.

The Sharks travel to far North Queensland to take on the Cowboys this Saturday evening. They'll want to win to avoid early doubts of fans who see them as flat track bullies.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons had their moments on Saturday afternoon against the Dogs but ultimately fell just short.

Christian Tuipulotu crossed for a highlight reel hattrick, and boy did he celebrate. Jacob Liddle looked a million dollars when he came on. Valentine Holmes had a brilliant club debut.

They'll host the Bunnies this week in the Gong. Given their Round One efforts, they'll start as slight favourites.

12. The Dolphins

I just want to make quick mention of the Dolphins willingness to quickly commit to an away game given the circumstances in south QLD. Huge wraps to the team and officials.

Unfortunately, they fell just short on the night, but I saw enough from the Phins not to be too worried. Their fans should feel the same.

A trip to Newcastle awaits on Thursday night. They should be at full strength and better prepared.

13. Wests Tigers

The Tigers looked clunky, yet pretty good on Friday evening. I won't lie, this game was a tough watch, but for long periods it looked like the Tigers would get the win here.

Jeral Skelton kicked off his Tigers tenure with an early try. Unfortunately it was the only time the Tigers would cross the line in front of their home fans.

Better things are ahead for the Tigers. They start as heavy favourites against the Eels this Sunday afternoon at Commbank.

14. New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors have had an extra week to stew on their first up loss to the Raiders in Vegas. Hopefully they used it well, as they looked very ordinary.

If anything the 30-8 score-line flattered as the Raiders had the run for a large majority of the contest. I'm hoping to see Te Marie Martin back in the side quick smart.

They host the red hot Sea Eagles on Friday night. This could be absolutely anything. Warriors fans will be hoping for a much improved effort and performance.

15. North Queensland Cowboys

For long stretches on Saturday night it looked as though the Cowboys would join the Roosters as teams copping 50 points in Round One. They avoided that. Thus ending the positives on the night.

Scott Drinkwater's brilliant, solo try in the 72nd minute came about 60 minutes too late to matter. Coen Hess was the only Cowboys forward to run for over 100 metres.

The Cowboys return home on Saturday evening to host the Sharks. They'll need to be much, much better to return serve on the side who ended their season in 2024.

16. Parramatta Eels

The Eels kicked off their new era with a horror show week that Eels fans will want to forget right away.

A 56-18 loss to the red hot Storm in Melbourne was quickly followed up by news that marquee five-eighth Dylan Brown is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Parra hosts the Tigers this Sunday afternoon. I cannot believe I am typing these words in Round Two, but this is almost a must-win. I'd imagine Eels fans feel that way.

17. Sydney Roosters

Every single fear held by the Roosters fan base came true on Thursday night.

Their only recruit, Chad Townsend looked all at sea in the halves, their forward pack were battered, their hit man forward exited the game with yet another concussion, and they conceded 50 points. Shout out to Robert Toia, who looked magnificent on debut.

It doesn't get any easier this week as they play the four-time defending premiers, the Panthers.