The Brisbane Broncos have kicked off their pre-season under new head coach Michael Maguire, who is focused on maximising the team's potential as they prepare for 2025.

One of Maguire's first considerations involves star centre Kotoni Staggs, as he contemplates a shift to five-eighth with uncertainty surrounding the availability of current playmaker Ezra Mam.

Following a serious car crash and a positive roadside drug test, Mam has voluntarily entered rehab and is under investigation by Queensland Police, the Broncos, and the NRL Integrity Unit.

Though Mam has yet to receive a formal ban, he faces potential disciplinary actions that could range from a lengthy suspension to even a de-registration from the NRL.

Such a penalty could see the Broncos without their five-eighth for two to three months — a difficult start for Maguire, as Mam plays a key role in the halves with captain Adam Reynolds.

Maguire is now weighing his options for a temporary replacement, with Kotoni Staggs emerging as a strong candidate to step into the role.

However, rumours also suggest a potential return for Ben Hunt to the Broncos, which would give Maguire another option at five-eighth.

But as former Broncos captain Corey Parker explained to The Daily Telegraph, Staggs may be a fitting choice for the role:

“Kotoni is capable of coming in and playing five-eighth. There's a couple of options for ‘Madge' (Maguire)," he said.

"It depends which way he wants to go. Does he want a ball-running six like Ezra, or does Jock Madden go to six and Adam Reynolds stay at seven?

"Talking to Madge, defence is going to be a big focus next season, so you have to look at who fits the bill.

"You wouldn't need Kotoni to worry about a kicking game, but he is a strong ball runner and could work well with Reynolds, who can just steer the team around the park."

Staggs brings experience to the role, having previously played at five-eighth, including representing Tonga against New Zealand and notably playing halfback in Tonga's memorable 16-12 victory over Australia in 2019.

Former Queensland Origin lock Scott Sattler also commented on the situation, sharing his thoughts on Mam's potential suspension:

“I think the best-case scenario for the Broncos is an eight to 10-week suspension for Mam," he said.

"You just have to work with what you have until Ezra comes back."

With pre-season training underway, Maguire has time to experiment with different options in the halves as he builds toward a crucial season.