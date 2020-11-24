The Rabbitohs have reportedly finally released Joseph Suaalii to the Sydney Roosters, per The Daily Telegraph.



While the Rabbitohs remain days away from making a formal announcement, the club are understood to have been frustrated by the ongoing negotiations and put the matter to bed once and for all.

The club has reportedly agreed to a $50,000 release fee to the Tricolours on Wednesday, finally ending the stand off between the two arch rivals.

Souths had pressed for Tricolours winger Daniel Tupou in return for Suaalii, a deal the Roosters quickly declined.

Suaalii was contracted with the Rabbitohs for 2021 on a deal that would see him earn $60,000. However, after the hype that clouded him at Souths, the King’s product has opted for a move to their rivals in a deal reportedly worth less than at Redfern.

Suaalii hasn’t played since last October when the Australian U18’s schoolboys toured New Zealand, with the teenager sitting out the entire GPS season this year.

The NRL have also hinted that Suaalii could play in 2021 despite being under 18, with the possibility of him playing before he reaches the required age.

Suaalii will begin training with the Roosters on Monday.