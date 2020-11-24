The South Sydney Rabbitohs aren’t letting schoolboy sensation Joseph Suaalii go easily.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Adrian Proszenko, Souths will only release Suaalii to their arch rivals if they acquire star winger Daniel Tupou in return via a player swap.

The 17-year old is seeking a release from the final year of his contract to join the Tricolours.

The Rabbitohs have reportedly identified Tupou as the replacement they want for Suaalii, although it is unknown if the Roosters would be interested in the swap.

Tupou, like Suaalii, is off-contract at the end of next season.

The 29-year old has played 175 NRL games all for the Roosters since making his first-grade debut in 2012.

He is also an established representative star, representative Tonga on 12 occasions as well as seven appearances for the NSW Blues.

The Roosters have already proposed a $50,000 compensation payment to acquire Suaalii, which was rejected by the Rabbitohs.

If the Roosters shut down the Tupou swap, Souths would reportedly demand a player of similar ilk, potentially including one of the Morris twins.

Suaalii is on a $60,000 contract for 2021 – one he doesn’t want to fulfil – but the Rabbitohs are prepared to sit him out for the season and write off the money just to spite the Roosters.

The teenager has long been courted by both rugby codes, and while he preference is to play league, is seeking get out-clauses in his next contract that could allow him to cross codes.