South Sydney’s Adam Reynolds is expected to miss up to six weeks because of torn ligaments in his thumb.

Reynolds played with the injury in the Rabbitohs’ 34-20 win over the Raiders and will meet with a surgeon on Monday to decide if he will require surgery, according to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

It is the same thumb he broke in the past but it seems he has avoided a fracture, according to NRL Physio.

Adam Reynolds is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with thumb ligament damage (via @BuzzRothfield). Thankfully seems to have avoided a fracture on top of this, but still a tricky injury to accelerate a return from. Campbell Graham also in a cast after suffering hand injury — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 1, 2021

Reynolds is out of contract at the end of the season and met with Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon during the week.

He is also expected to meet with the Broncos although it is unclear if the injury will impact his contract discussions.

Locky keeping his Brisbane cards close to the chest!🤨 A huge deal is reportedly on the table for Adam Reynolds at the Broncos… but will it come to fruition?🤔#9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/s5vKONfvKR — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) April 30, 2021

The injury is a blow for the Rabbitohs ahead of their clash against the Storm on Thursday night.

Benji Marshall is expected to replace Reynolds in the halves, while Alex Johnston will return to fullback.

The Rabbitohs sit third on the ladder, but the Storm could jump above them if they win on Thursday night.