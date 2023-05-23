Despite Paul Gallen's recent retirement from boxing, there is still a desire to make a historic fight between Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams's work.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the fight between them is slowly gaining traction.

This comes after Gallen chatted with Stan executives about the fight, although the chat was supposedly informal.

"It is my understanding there is a deal on the table with Stan that SBW has agreed to,” Danny Weidler from the Herald said.

"It has the potential to be a huge money generator, and Stan would be keen to show the bout. But the terms are still the issue."

Khoden Nasser, the advisor for Sonny Bill Williams, believes that Gallen's intentions for a fight between the two are not genuine, as he wants a guaranteed amount.

The guaranteed amount will see both boxers purse a 50-50 split.

However, Williams should be earning more from the bout due to being the bigger star in the sport.

If the fight does happen, it is sure to attract worldwide attention and not just from NRL fans.