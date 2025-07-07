The son of Wests Tigers assistant coach and former NRL playmaker John Morris is reportedly attracting the interest of several NRL teams as he looks to follow in his father's footsteps.\r\n\r\nNow working under Benji Marshall as an assistant coach at the Wests Tigers, John Morris was a mainstay in the NRL between 2001 and 2014 as a player which saw him notch up 300 appearances, 221 points and two matches for NSW Country.\r\n\r\nPlaying for the Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks, he was highly regarded in rugby league circles for his good work-ethic, determination and doing all the basics correctly.\r\n\r\nTransitioning from a player to coach in recent years, which saw him become the head coach of the Sharks (2019-21) and assistant of the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2021-24), another Morris could become the latest individual to be a second-generation rugby league player.\r\n\r\nAccording to\u00a0The Daily Telegraph, Morris' son Cruz Morris is attracting the interest of several NRL teams as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of his father and one day play in first-grade.\r\n\r\nRecently playing for the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) team at the Under-15s ASSRL National Championships, Morris is a fullback and is currently playing in the Sydney Metro Combined competition for the Maroubra Lions.