It is news South Sydney fans weren't looking to hear on the eve of the NRL season.

Hooker Brandon Smith has been sent for scans on a calf injury, which is deemed to be "serious".

As per, Triple M, it has been reported that it is looking to be a higher-grade injury.

The livewire dummy half doesn't have a confirmation yet, but a high-level calf injury could see him miss up to two months in the NRL season.

Smith has been plagued by injuries in his short career, and was set to be named at hooker to start the NRL season next week.

It has happened in the preparation for their Round 1 clash against the Dolphins on March 8.