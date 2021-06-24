Future immortal Cameron Smith has fanned the flames ahead of Sunday’s second Origin clash by stating that all of the pressure ahead of the contest was on the New South Welshman.

Speaking on SEN, the Maroons legend was of the view that although Queensland were demolished in game one to the tune of 44-points, the heat was on the Blues to back up their powerful first outing.

“The pressure now falls on the Blues, because they’re one up,” the recently retired rake said.

“If they let this great victory in Game I slide, the pressure now mounts for Game III in a decider.”

Despite yet another in a long list of Queenslanders in Jai Arrow falling ill in camp this week, Smith claimed that looks were deceiving and everything was going as planned for his statesmen.

“It’s backs to the wall for Queensland, that’s a place we love to be in,” he said.

“We’ve got another player in hospital (Jai Arrow – infection), it’s just panning out beautifully for us.”

Not content with his opening efforts, the Maroons games record holder continued to stir the pot.

“You go out 50-0, they’re paying $1.05, they’re Winx prices,” Smith said.

“All the pressure is on them, they could just seize up a little bit.

“(Nathan) Cleary could seize up a little bit, (Jarome) Luai needs to seize up, and if they go out a little bit flustered early things could change to the Maroons favour.”

Despite the former Storm Hooker’s facetious ‘rev up‘, Queensland will still remain outsiders when the Steeden is first kicked from the tee at 7:50pm on Sunday night at Suncorp Stadium.