Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith is prepared to fight for a starting position for another season by turning down offers from rival clubs.

The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rotherfield reports Smith will turn his back on Canterbury and remain at the Storm in 2022.

Smith met with Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett last week but will not follow teammate Josh Addo-Carr to the Bulldogs next year.

The 24-year-old will instead test his value in 2023 when the new Brisbane team is expected to enter the league.

Smith has played nine games and scored three tries in 2021 and has made 252 tackles at 89.2% efficiency.

The Storm will aim to extend their six-game winning streak when they host the Dragons tonight at AAMI Park.

They enter the game off the back of a 50-0 victory over the Rabbitohs and can climb to second on the ladder with a win.