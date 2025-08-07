Former Melbourne Storm, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith will be inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

His induction this year comes after a career that spanned 430 NRL games with the Storm, 42 State of Origin matches and 56 Tests for Australia.

One of the greats of the game, Smith also captained Australia to World Cup wins in 2013 and 2017.

His record for games played may well never be beaten, while his influence over the sport during his career was unparalleled.

Smith, who is expected to be part of Kevin Walters' Australian Kangaroos coaching staff for the return of the Ashes this year, will be inducted at this year's ceremony, and said it was an honour.

“It is an incredible honour (and) one that I will forever hold with great pride,” Smith said in a statement.

“It's also a reminder of the people who supported me throughout my entire rugby league journey. My parents, my sister and brother. My wife, Barb, and our three children. Without their love and support, I would not have achieved what I did. For that, I will always be grateful.

“Being the first person to play 400 NRL games will always be on top of the personal achievements in my sporting career. On a broader scale, playing a role in the growth of rugby league in Victoria as a member of the Melbourne Storm provides me with immense satisfaction. I will always be grateful for being a part of such an extraordinary organisation.”

The NRL, through the Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys, also congratulated Smith.

“On behalf of the Australian Rugby League Commission, I congratulate Cameron for this remarkable and well-deserved achievement,” Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) Chairman Peter V'landys said.

“Cameron is renowned as one of the game's great leaders, both on and off the field. It's pleasing that Cameron has been recognised for his services to sport in Australia more broadly. His role in the growth of Rugby League in Victoria is arguably unmatched, while his contribution to sport in Australia is immense.”

Smith will be inducted alongside sporting stars Torah Bright (snowboarding), Jason Dunstall (AFL), Laura Geitz (netball), Lleyton Hewitt (tennis), Mark Schwarzer (football), and Dr Peter Harcourt (sports science - medicine).

Smith joins Arthur Beetson, Dave Brown, Frank Burge, Clive Churchill, Michael Cleary, Ron Coote, Brad Fittler, Bob Fulton, Reg Gasnier, Thomas Gorman, Keith Holman, Andrew Johns, Allan Langer, Graeme Langlands, Wally Lewis, Darren Lockyer, Chris McKivat, Mal Meninga, Dally Messenger, Ray Price, Norm Provan, John Raper, Peter Sterling, Dick Thronett, Johnathan Thurston and Harry Wells as rugby league players in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.