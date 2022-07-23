One door shuts, another door opens for Tyrell Sloan, the out-of-favour fullback set to finally earn a recall following an injury to Cody Ramsey.

The Molong product suffered a knee injury in their win over Manly on Friday night, Dragons staffers hopeful it's just a medial ligament injury as they await results on the scans.

Enter Tyrell Sloan.

The fullback started the opening three games of the season, yet has only played one NRL game since due to a mixture of poor form and Cody Ramsey playing in career-best fashion, leaving Sloan to play NSW Cup.

Sloan still turned out for the Dragons reserve grade side on Saturday, playing on the wing while 21 year-old fullback Treigh Stewart scored a hat-trick against Newcastle.

During the post-game press conference, head coach Anthony Griffin explained his hybrid fullback approach, an option he could opt for against the Cowboys next week.

"We just switched Moses (Mbye) back to left centre in attack and let Birdy roam, which just suited him a little more in attack. And then Moses took the high balls.