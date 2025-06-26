Days after being granted permission to test the open market immediately, a team has already expressed an interest in signing St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan.

Once seen as the future of the Dragons, Sloan has had a turbulent last 18 months and has been on the outer for much of the 2025 NRL season, which saw him transition from fullback to the wing with the arrival of Clinton Gutherson.

Struggling to hit his stride on the wing, his attacking ability is undeniable but he has lacked consistency during his time on the field and has been targeted in defence on some instances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dropped to the NSW Cup for this week after being overlooked in favour of Corey Allan and Christian Tuipulotu, reports emerged earlier in the week that he was granted permission to leave the club after a meeting took place on Tuesday.

Linked with an exit from the club, Super League outfit Catalans Dragons have expressed an interest in signing Sloan and have already made contact with St George, per All Out Rugby League.

Previously linked to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad before he decided to re-sign with the New Zealand Warriors, the Super League club has been on the lookout for a new fullback since Sam Tomkins announced he will permanently retire at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that Sloan's current club may need to provide a financial contribution to facilitate the deal, due to his current salary of $500,000 a season.

“There's moments there where I'm good, and there's moments there where I'm bad,'' Sloan said in 2023.

“You are your own worst critic and sometimes I come out of a tackle feeling for myself and not just myself, but letting my team down.

“That's my main focus. I want to be that person that, if there's a line break, I can be depended on to make that tackle.”