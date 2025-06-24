The St George Illawarra Dragons have given permission for Tyrell Sloan to negotiate his immediate future away from the joint-venture.

Sloan has been on the outer for much of the 2025 NRL season in Wollongong, with coach Shane Flanagan first placing him on the wing after the arrival of Clint Gutherson from the Parramatta Eels, and then out of the side at various times.

With Corey Allan, Valentine Holmes and Christian Tuipulotu all returning for this weekend's game against the Parramatta Eels in Wollongong, Sloan was one of the players axed.

The young gun has struggled to hit his stride on the wing at the Dragons, continuing the string of inconsistent performances he had put together at the back last season.

Flanagan has seemingly seen enough, with News Corp reporting a meeting between Sloan's management and the Dragons took place on Tuesday, where it was determined the outside back would be given permission to leave the Dragons.

It's unlikely that will happen this year given the June 30 transfer deadline is less than a week away, but it's now highly likely that Sloan will not see out his contract with the Red V into 2026.

It's unclear at this stage which clubs may queue up for his signature, but Sloan's pace and skill set him apart as a junior, and a fresh change away from the joint-venture - who have lost a stack of youngsters over the years to rivals around the competition - may be what he needs.