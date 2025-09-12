Granted immediate permission to test the open market earlier in the year, St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan has found himself linked to another club.

Once seen as the future of the Dragons, Sloan has had a turbulent last 18 months and has been on the outer for much of the 2025 NRL season, which saw him transition from fullback to the wing with the arrival of Clinton Gutherson.

Struggling to hit his stride on the wing, his attacking ability is undeniable, but he has lacked consistency during his time on the field and has been targeted in defence on some instances.

Previously linked with the Penrith Panthers, Sloan has now emerged as a potential target for Super League outfit London Broncos, days after its owners, Darren Lockyer and his long-time business partner Grant Wechsel, revealed that they will be attempting to sign several big-name players from the NRL, per News Corp.

While he hasn't attracted any interest from rival NRL sides as of late, it is understood that the Catalans Dragons expressed an interest in signing him in June.

“I'm still contracted here next year and that's where my head's at at the moment,” Sloan said a month ago.

“I'm not too worried about it at the moment. I'm just trying to focus on my footy and worry about that when the off-season comes. I know what I'm worth and I'm still learning.

“Each and every year is a different challenge and this year has been the same. It's a new position and I feel like I've really taken it with both hands.

“Gutho has been great for me this year. He's come in and really helped me as a player on and off the field...He's a senior fullback that I haven't had yet.

“It's a new kettle of fish for me. I play wing and I haven't played wing full-time. It's been a different experience but I'm loving it. It's been good.”