Queensland coach Billy Slater has admitted his team's rotation off the interchange bench will need to change for Game 2 of the State of Origin series in Perth following the injury to Reuben Cotter.

The North Queensland Cowboys' gun forward copped an injury in the lead up to a recent NRL match against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The hamstring injury was revealed to be a tear which is likely to sideline him for at least the remainder of the Origin series, meaning the revelation will take no further part in the Maroons' push to regain the shield that they lost by a record margin in the opening two games of the 2021 series.

Cotter was enormous for the Maroons in Game 1, playing 80 minutes in the middle forward. It led to rookie coach Slater being able to work around him in the interchange rotation, with Queensland dominating the territory and possession for much of the game on the back of ruck dominance, generated and led by Cotter and fellow forward Patrick Carrigan.

Queensland have options up their sleeve to replace the minutes however, with Jai Arrow joining the team from the bench, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui moving to lock and Lindsay Collins promoted to start in the front row.

On top of that, Josh Papalii only played 20 minutes in the opening game and will clearly have an increased role in the Perth game.

"Definitely; he (Cotter) brought a lot and was a big part of what happened," Slater told the media on Saturday at a press conference ahead of the game.

"You've got to rethink the way you use your bench when you have a guy that played 80 like he did."

Meanwhile, Queensland hooker Harry Grant suggested Slater and his coaching staff, which includes Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston, were a big part of the reason for the enormous Game 1 from the Maroons.

"He was huge, and Billy, what they've done for a lot of the younger players at the Storm and now at Origin camp, very special," Grant said.

"It's a different brand of footy that they've played a lot of, so to have them so accessible to pick their brains, it's great for us.

"They're so out there, easy to get along with and give the information you need and ask for."