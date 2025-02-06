Wests Tigers winger Jeral Skelton aims to achieve a starting spot in the back-line after moving clubs ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Agreeing to join the Tigers from the Canterbury Bulldogs, the cross-code powerhouse is one of many options coach Benji Marshall has to choose from as he prepares to introduce a new back-line.

Previously spending time with the Australian Rugby Sevens team and the now-defunct Melbourne Rebels, Skelton has made eight NRL appearances to date and scored four career tries.

This goes with his 33 NSW Cup appearances, where he has scored 25 tries, made 33 line-breaks and averaged 179 running metres.

Other options include Adam Doueihi, Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, Josh Feledy, Justin Olam, Luke Laulilii, Solomone Saukuru, Starford To'a and fellow new arrivals Jack Bird and Sunia Turuva.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Skelton aims to lock down a starting spot in the team as the Wests Tigers enter a new era and attempt to move off the bottom of the ladder - a place they have been in for the past three seasons.

"I feel like anyone in my position is trying to do that but I think my focus right now is trying to build connection with my teammates and do the best I can and basically work on what I need to work on and hopefully bring the best to the table," Skelton said.

"These boys are a lot more experienced than me so just trying to learn as much as I can from these boys and bring what I've learned from my previous team and now we're just building connections and trying to make each other better.

"I'm just trying to adapt as quickly as possible and learn as quickly as possibly the system we've got here and just trying to get used to it.

"I played three years with Sevens, and I played with Rebels for a few years as well, so I'm still new to the game and still a lot to learn, but I feel like I'm getting the hang of it now."

The Wests Tigers will open up their 2025 NRL season against the Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Friday, March 7.