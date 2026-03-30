The transition from NRL player to head coach is one of rugby league's most fascinating pathways.

The latest evolution has been Kieran Foran, who was recently elected as the interim coach for the Manly Sea Eagles after retiring from the game only last year.

The modern game demands not just physical excellence, but sharp intelligence, communication, and leadership—qualities that often hint at coaching potential long before retirement.

Looking across the NRL today, several players already exhibit the traits of future coaches, whether through their strategic mindset, mentorship, or command of the game.

It is not only decorated players that evolve into these positions, but those on the fringe of first grade who are known for their IQ, rather than their execution.

As we welcome Foran into the list of players turned coach, here are six current players, young and old, who could find themselves in the same position in the future.