The NRL is a constantly evolving landscape of teams changing through injuries, players being signed, players being released, and youngsters breaking through.

New coaches, new talents, and varying form also have a significant say in who is and who isn't in the best 17.

Zero Tackle have run the rule over what every team looked like at the end of 2024 against what it looks like at the end of 2025 to determine where the changes, improvements, and failures are.