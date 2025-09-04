The NRL is a constantly evolving landscape of teams changing through injuries, players being signed, players being released, and youngsters breaking through.
New coaches, new talents, and varying form also have a significant say in who is and who isn't in the best 17.
Zero Tackle have run the rule over what every team looked like at the end of 2024 against what it looks like at the end of 2025 to determine where the changes, improvements, and failures are.
Brisbane Broncos
It has to be noted that the Broncos did have some injuries for the final round of 2024, when they were blown out 50-12 against the Storm.
Tristan Sailor, who filled in for Reece Walsh at fullback, is no longer at the club, while Corey Oates is retired, and Selwyn Cobbo has been dropped.
Adam Reynolds has been injured this year, while Ben Hunt has arrived and forms the new halves alongside Billy Walters, with Ezra Mam also injured from both of these games.
Payne Haas missed the final round last year, so he slots straight back in, while Brendan Piakura has struggled to hang onto his spot throughout this season.
2024 Broncos
2025 Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves