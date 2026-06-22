The debate surrounding New South Wales' hooker rotation has become one of the key talking points ahead of the State of Origin decider.

With changes expected across Laurie Daley's side, the Blues must return to the two-pronged hooking approach as they did in Game 1. When they do, Blayke Brailey must be that second man.

The Sharks' dummy-half was unavailable for Game 2 after fracturing his arm backing up from his Origin debut, opening the door for Api Koroisau to join the squad. However, with Koroisau failing to take the field in Melbourne, there is a strong case for NSW to return to the combination that was originally planned.

Although Brailey's Origin debut lasted just 31 minutes, he was able to make a solid impression.

When he entered the contest, NSW trailed 20-6 and was struggling to build pressure. Errors and poor discipline had plagued the Blues for much of the opening hour, leaving them unable to consistently work their way out of their own half.

For a hooker entering a game in that situation, the role is simple in theory but difficult in execution: provide clean service, control the ruck and make smart decisions under pressure.

Brailey did exactly that.

He finished with a try assist and provided the calm direction NSW desperately needed as the game began to shift. While he missed two tackles, he also made 14 in a period dominated by Blues possession following Kalyn Ponga's controversial send-off.

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His influence extended beyond the stat sheet.

Moments after the game-changing call, Brailey delivered a sharp cut-out pass to Nathan Cleary, who linked with Ethan Strange for what appeared to be a crucial try. Although the four-pointer was ultimately disallowed due to an obstruction from Haumole Olakau'atu, Brailey's service was flawless. The execution after the pass caused the issue, not Brailey's delivery itself.

That moment highlighted exactly why NSW selected him.

Brailey understood his role.

He drew defenders before passing, allowed Cleary to step into dummy-half when required, and consistently provided the structure needed during one of the most chaotic periods of the match.

His game awareness was also evident earlier in the contest when he took on the defensive line and produced a clever offload to create an overlap down the left edge. The opportunity was squandered through handling errors, but once again, Brailey had made the right decision.

The fact that he is even available for selection again only strengthens his case.

Initially feared to be sidelined for the remainder of the series after suffering a fractured arm, Brailey defied expectations to return just three weeks later. Against the Roosters on Saturday, he produced a tough 80-minute performance, making a game-high 48 tackles without committing a single error.

It was a physical display that reinforced one of his greatest strengths: reliability.

That reliability is invaluable in a decider.

Reece Robson will likely remain as the starting hooker and has developed strong combinations with club teammate James Tedesco. On his day, Robson can control the ruck and set the platform NSW needs.

But Origin is often won in the final 20 to 30 minutes, when momentum needs to swing. Robson could finish the game on fitness, but the use of two hookers is vital to add another level to their second half.

That's where Brailey comes in.

He has already shown he can adapt to the Origin arena, understand his role and execute under pressure. With expected changes across both the forward pack and backline, NSW would benefit from retaining at least one element of continuity.

Had Koroisau played minutes in Game 2, the discussion might be different. But he didn't take the field.

Brailey has already performed the role successfully, and there appears to be little reason to move away from a formula that worked.

His enthusiasm, composure and long-awaited opportunity in the Blues jersey were evident from the moment he stepped onto the field in Sydney.

For a team preparing for its biggest game of the year, those qualities make Blayke Brailey the right man to reclaim the bench spot.