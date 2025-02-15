The 2024 State of Origin series saw six players make their debuts for the NSW Blues and this year's line-up is set to include a few changes as Laurie Daley re-takes the coaching reigns from Michael Maguire.

While all eyes will be on the likes of Campbell Graham, Ethan Strange, Jesse Ramien, Terrell May and Tyran Wishart to make their Origin debuts, Blayke Brailey has continued to plead his case for selection.

Named in the extended squad for the 2023 State of Origin series, the Cronulla Sharks hooker previously told Zero Tackle about his intentions to play for the Blues, so should Blayke Brailey be in the State of Origin conversation?

Highly regarded as one of the toughest players in the competition, the dummy-half has found career-best form over the past few seasons and helped guide the Sharks to three consecutive NRL Finals series appearances, creating a formidable partnership with Nicho Hynes.

He also became the seventh individual to win the club's Player of the Year award more than once, having won it twice in the past two seasons - the first time since ex-NSW Blues winger Michael Gordon in 2013 and 2014.

Touching the ball on 3,360 occasions in 2024, he had the second-most tackles in the competition and has played 103 consecutive first-grade matches, solidifying himself as an Iron Man of the NRL.

However, his road to the Origin arena isn't as easy as some of the other players, as he has to contend with Apisai Koroisau (Tigers), Connor Watson (Roosters), Damien Cook (Dragons), Wayde Egan (Warriors) and incumbent NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson (Cowboys) for the No.9 jersey.

"I don't think he should be underrated. I think he should be rated very highly," Sharks leader and former Dally M Medal winner Nicho Hynes said about his teammate.

"For his size, he's probably 78kgs or whatever it is and plays like he's one of the best players hitting those big boys in the middle. People try to spot him out but he gets under you pretty well. He's such a reliable player.

"I love playing with Blake Brailey. He's someone that you can trust to stand beside you each week and can get a job done each and every week.

"I reckon he's going to be so consistent and play the exact same way as he did the week before."

Nicho Hynes isn't the only player to praise the ability of Brailey in recent times, as Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey and Wests Tigers and NSW Blues hooker Apisai Koroisau easily believe he has the ability to play State of Origin football.

"He's already a great player...he's got that grit about him and that toughness," Koroisau said.

"Obviously, he's a great player, and he's got all the attributes as well, so he can easily slide in there if you need him to."

These comments were followed by Tracey's, who revealed that he could "100 per cent" see his former teammates in another blue jersey.

"The aura he brings to a team, he's super calm and gets through a lot of work and is super creative," Tracey added.

"I definitely think if he got put in there, he'd definitely let no one down, and he'd be a good player in that arena."

So, would you choose Blayke Brailey to represent the NSW Blues in the 2025 State of Origin series?