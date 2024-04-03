A member of the NSW Blues extended squad for Game 1 of last year's State of Origin series, Blayke Brailey hopes to go one better this year and be chosen by Michael Maguire to represent his state.

In declaring his intention to represent the NSW Blues later this year, as well as into the future, the Cronulla Sharks hooker understands he will have to contend against several stars of the NRL.

Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys) are just a couple of players that Michael Maguire will be looking at for this year

Over the past couple of seasons, Brailey has found career-best form for the Sharks and has been a crucial part of their spine and in the middle of the field.

While the club will relax this round with the bye, he is coming off one of his best games this year against the Canberra Raiders, where new NSW Blues head coach Michael Maguire was in attendance.

"Yeah, definitely, I'd be lying if I said I didn't have those goals," Brailey told Zero Tackle when quizzed on playing Origin football this season.

"I definitely want to test myself and be at the top of the level there, and that's the pinnacle of the game and I understand that comes with playing good for club week by week.

"I know it's a bit of a cliche, but the Blues got some great depth, but if I did get that call-up, I wouldn't let anyone down.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking that first day (last year between) me and everyone and being in that spotlight, but as soon as I was there, I wanted more of it, and hopefully, I can just work towards that and keep playing well."

This masthead spoke to Blayke earlier this season, where he revealed learning from Apisai Koroisau expedited his development and helped him for the remainder of the season.

Continuing to grow as a better dummy half, he wants to improve his deception in the ruck - an area that has made Koroisau stand out above the rest of the competition's hookers.

"I definitely think with Api, his deception at the ruck," added Brailey when asked about the area he wants to improve in.

"When middles are tired (he) can manipulate the ruck somehow and find space for the outside men.

"It's great to see his footwork, his vision and I love the way he plays the game.

"He's a real attacking threat, and hopefully, I can keep continuing to build that into my game."