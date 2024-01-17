After a career-best season, Blayke Brailey revealed how his relationship with two star hookers from rival clubs helped him become a better player.

Having already cemented his spot in the Sharks team as the starting hooker, Brailey has continually gotten better and was finally recognised with the 2023 Porter Gallen Medal for his talents.

His tremendous season in 2023 also saw him train with the NSW Blues ahead of Game 1 of State of Origin as part of the extended squad.

He was also one of few names that were in contention with Reece Robson and Damien Cook to play in the following two Origin games - he would end up just missing out on being chosen by Brad Fittler.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Brailey reminisced on his time in Origin camp and learning from three-time premiership winner and Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau.

"I've got a lot of respect for Api. He's a great player and a great person off the field," Brailey told Zero Tackle.

"I think everyone knows how crafty he is, and just seeing up close and personal, it's pretty impressive.

"Just seeing his footwork, how he passes, how he plays and what he sees, I definitely want to take that and put it into my game."

The 25-year-old ex-Junior Kangaroo also spoke about his relationship with older brother Jayden Brailey. Brailey, now playing for the Newcastle Knights, missed the majority of last season with injury.

Blayke Brailey would go on to state that without learning from his brother, he would never be the player he is today.

"I probably wouldn't be here without them," Brailey told this publication about his brother.

"Seeing my brother come through in the system he went through you always want to chase someone and he was that person.

"Whatever he did I wanted to replicate and made me work hard.

"We worked together, we worked on our game, even when we weren't in the system and I definitely would say without him I wouldn't be here."

As the new season beckons, the Sharks will be looking at the hooker to lead the forwards as they look to play finals footy in September.

The club have lost regular first-graders Wade Graham (retired), Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) and Connor Tracey (Canterbury Bulldogs) but have decided against recruiting any big names during the off-season.

Instead, they will be looking to their NSW Cup roster and pathways system for players who can stand up and challenge for an NRL spot.

Outside back Kayal Iro, playmaker Niwhai Puru and up-and-coming forwards Max Bradbury and Tuku Hau Tapuha are just some of the names that will be eyeing a regular spot in the NRL team.

The Cronulla Sharks will kick off their 2024 season away from home against the New Zealand Warriors on Friday, March 8.