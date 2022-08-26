The Canterbury Bulldogs are the latest club reportedly considering making a play for star St George Illawarra Dragons half Ben Hunt.

Hunt is far becoming one of the most highly-chased players for 2024 and beyond, with his long-term rich contract at the Dragons to end next season.

While it has been reported that Hunt will likely re-sign with the Dragons previously, a low ball offer from the club as well as the issue surrounding him wanting Anthony Griffin to remain as coach are yet to be worked out, with the club knocking back any idea of an out-clause related to Anthony Griffin's future being inserted into the contract.

Hunt's market value is likely to be around the $1 million per season market should he hit the open market, with the Dolphins and Gold Coast Titans the other clubs reportedly already showing interest in Hunt.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that the Bulldogs are interested in Hunt after the club management approved an offer in his direction.

The publication reports Hunt, his management and the Bulldogs met on Friday.

The news comes after former Dragon, Bulldog and English forward James Graham urged Hunt to be unselfish and make a position swap at the Dragons to hooker - a position he started in for a winning Queensland side during the 2022 State of Origin series.

The Bulldogs have also reportedly been interested previously in Jayden Sullivan, who has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club if Hunt is re-signed.

Graham believes there is a way for the Dragons to retain both players however.

“The powerbrokers there have some big calls to make on what the shape of the squad is going to look like over the next few years,” Graham said on Triple M Radio.

“The Dragons would get hammered if Ben Hunt was to leave, but if the long-term vision is [Jayden] Sullivan, it’s similar to an Adam Reynolds debate.

“You [the Rabbitohs] let Reynolds go on the assumption that young Lachlan Ilias is going to come in, or for the betterment of the squad, that is short-term pain for long-term gain.

“I’m sure the club would love to keep Ben, perhaps at the right price or perhaps at playing out of dummy-half with the likelihood of Andrew McCullough moving on next season.

“Personally what I would like to see is Ben play No.9. It’s got to be a selfless decision and bring Sullivan at seven.”

Hunt can officially sign with another club from November 1 ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the 2023 season.