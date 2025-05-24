Maroons and Storm forward, Trent Loiero, will make his Origin debut for Queensland next week, and while head coach Billy Slater highly rates the 24-year-old, a few lapses in judgement have tarnished Loiero's image.

Loiero, who mostly plays second-row and lock, will come off the bench for Queensland at Suncorp next week, the same stadium where he committed a brain explosion a few weeks ago that cost the Melbourne Storm a win.

His golden-point mishap, in which he high-tackled NSW Blues forward Hudson Young, gave the Canberra Raiders a penalty that won them the match. Many fans fear Loiero may overplay his hand once again in Game 1, however, the young fireband swears it won't be an issue.

“I've learnt my lesson,” Loiero told the Daily Telegraph of his costly act of foul play in Melbourne's Magic Round loss at Suncorp.

"[My aggression] has always been there.

“It might have come out a bit more in the last two weeks."

It's his fiery game style that awarded him his spot on Slater's bench, with the Queensland coach hoping will combat the barbaric force of opposing bench star Spencer Leniu.

Loiero is fully aware of this, and is intent on causing as much damage without going overboard.

“Aggression is good, but as long as it's controlled aggression.

“I don't know what the plan will be, whether it's one minute, five minutes, or 10 minutes, but I will be ready to go.

“That's your job as a utility player, to bring some energy and spark."

Club and state teammate, Cameron Munster, touched on what the boom forward can bring to this Maroons outfit, agreeing that Loiero must not cross the line.

“He'll bring a lot of aggression come Wednesday,” Munster promised.

“[Controlling that aggression] is a hard one. You don't want to go over the line."

The Storm veteran was also wary of Loiero's mishap a few weeks prior, saying he believes the mistake was behind him.

“Sometimes teams have game plans about trying to get under your skin; it's not ideal, but sometimes you get in that mode, and that's what pressure does to you.

“I've spoken to him about it. He'll learn from that Canberra game. I can't wait to see him run out there.”

Loiero will make his Queensland Maroons debut next Wednesday, donning the No. 17 jumper in the series opener.