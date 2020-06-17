North Queensland coach Paul Green has emerged a shock candidate for the Cronulla Sharks job, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Kent.

It comes as Sharks boss John Morris’s position is under scrutiny as the Cronulla based club is looking at alternatives and the North Queensland coach has caught the eye of the Sharks.

Green is also widely tipped to leave North Queensland at the end of the year, and Cronulla could pounce.

“I think they play with an extraordinarily slow attack which is so easy to defend against, which is why I think they struggle for results,” Kent said on NRL 360.

“I think this will be Paul Green’s last season, I haven’t tipped them to make the finals, but I also know there’s been little bit of a whisper around Cronulla for Paul Green to go there.

“I think there’s a plan to see Paul Green leave the Cowboys this year and go to the Sharks next year. A lot has got to fall into place for that to happen. I think if you speak to certain people that’s their ambitions.”

However, Kent also believes that Cronulla should stick with Morris as he has done well given the current circumstances.

“I want to sympathise with John Morris, I know there are conversations being held around the club,” Kent said.

“The reality is, he has inherited as I just said what I believe is a very difficult coaching roster to coach, there are some very strong minded individuals who are difficult to corral at times.

“He, as a young coach, is doing his best, they have salary cap problems that he’s still trying to resolve and work through.

“But there are conversations powerbrokers around the club are having in dark corners about who their next coach might be and I know the Sharks have been approached about the possibility of Paul Green taking over next year.”