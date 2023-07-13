New Zealand Warriors confirmed on Thursday that star halfback Shaun Johnson will re-sign with the club for the 2024 season on a one-year deal.

Johnson took to social media on Thursday morning to suggest an announcement could be coming as soon as today.

While some took the idea of an announcement that it would simply be that of his newborn child, it was, in actual fact, that he would sign a one-year deal to remain in Auckland for another season.

It means Johnson has opted against retirement, which was one of the options for 2024. The Wests Tigers also chased Johnson, but it was always believed he never wanted to relocate back to Australia.

Johnson's form has been excellent throughout 2023 in a return to some of the best in his career after a tumultuous period following his first exit from the Warriors.

The former golden boot winner has plenty of competition for spots at the Warriors, with Luke Metcalf, Te Maire Martin and Ronald Volkman all on the roster, before Chanel Harris-Tavita rejoins the club after an exodus from the sport for a season this year.

But that hasn't stopped the Warriors.

Andrew Webster has said time and time again how important Johnson's role within the club is, and it's clear he has plenty left in the legs, given his revitalisation this season.

"His leadership and ambition to get better has been the driving factor in his and our success this season," Webster said in a media statement.

“The way Shaun has gone about his football on and off the field this season has been phenomenal."

“He has gone to a completely new level. He had a brilliant offseason and hasn't slowed down since.

“Everyone can see how happy he is being back home in Auckland and around the club he loves so much. It's terrific knowing he's going to have another season with us in 2024, a huge boost for the club.”

2024 will be Johnson's 14th NRL season, and it now means the other names on the Warriors' roster will be fighting to partner him in the halves.

The club have also signed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for the 2024 season after his stint in rugby union, with Johnson and the star fullback to rejoin.