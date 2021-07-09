Although Cronulla's Aaron Woods may have conceded that his “best years are probably behind” him, he isn't losing hope on gaining another deal elsewhere after Cronulla made it known they would not be renewing his deal when it expires in October.

Woods, 30, has played 225 NRL games over the course of his career and has achieved plenty over his time, including an Origin win in 2014, a Four Nations tournament in 2016 and a World Cup trophy in 2017, but is still yet to win an NRL premiership.

Speaking on his future, Woods believes his experience and leadership could be invaluable for a young and upcoming team.

“I love just playing footy. I know my best years are probably behind me but I have a lot of leadership and I would really like to help out some younger guys in other teams,” Woods told News Corp.

“There’s still a lot I can offer. I don’t want to give away too much because I’m still playing here … there is still a lot of desire."

Woods added that the motivation is still there to continue on and winning a highly-coveted premiership is something he would love to accomplish when it's all said and done.

“I have done a lot in the game but I haven’t won a competition yet, that’s something I really want to do. I still have passion to play every week. I love it, I love being around the boys,” Woods added.

“The moment you start questioning yourself is the moment you have to give it up but I’m a long way away from that.”

Currently holding off from contract talks for personal reasons, Woods stated that he will look into his options in the coming week and will decide what will be best for him and his career moving forward.

“I’ve got a few things going on in my life at the moment,” Woods said

“I haven’t had the chance to check that out, I’ve left that with my management. I’ll get back to it later in the week.

“When you look at other clubs it’s something you do look at … where they are at and if what I have got will really help that side or better that team.”

Cronulla face off against the Warriors this weekend and will look to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Broncos in Round 16.