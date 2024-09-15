The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly come up short in their bid to host next weekend's semi-final against the North Queensland Cowboys at Shark Park.

Under current NRL rules, teams are allowed to host games at their own venues around Sydney in Week 1 of the finals, before being dragged into bigger venues for Week 2.

The Penrith Panthers made the most of that right this weekend, hosting a qualifying final victory over the Sydney Roosters at the foot of the mountains.

They will likely host their preliminary final in a fortnight at Accor Stadium, the same venue which will host the grand final.

Cronulla, on the other hand, also had that right last year for an elimination final against the Roosters, although given the limited capacity thanks to construction works at their own stadium, that game and hosting rights came with plenty of controversy.

Despite that, it didn't stop the Sharks from pleading with the NRL per the Sydney Morning Herald to host next weekend's game against North Queensland (to be played on Friday evening) at Shark Park.

“We'd like to play it at PointsBet Stadium, mainly because the Swans are across the road and it won't make it a great environment with so many people in the one place,” Sharks' CEO Dino Mezzatesta told the publication.

“It is hard enough with one event, let alone two events being played there.

“Whoever we play, be it Newcastle or North Queensland, it will be hard to imagine either of those clubs having many fans travel to the game, especially on a Friday night.

“We can get 14,000 fans at PointsBet. What's the point of moving it to Allianz to get 15,000 fans?

“If Melbourne had lost on Saturday, they would have hosted next week at their own home ground. The Roosters will play at Allianz next Saturday. Why can't we play at PointsBet?”

The request came with the Sharks likely otherwise wanting to use the Sydney Football Stadium, which would see the game on at the same time as a Sydney Swans preliminary final in the AFL, to be played next door at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The thought process from Cronulla was that on a Friday night against an out of Sydney side, they'd be unlikely to draw more fans in the city than they are in the Shire.

The NRL however have knocked the club back, with News Corp reporting the game will instead be played at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta - approximately a 40-minute drive from Cronulla.

The Parramatta-based venue is one of the best in Sydney, but will make it difficult for local Sharks fans to get to the game, with the Sharks reportedly concerned over the size of the crowd they will be able to draw to the venue.

Fixtures for Week 2 of the finals will be locked in on Sunday evening.