The Cronulla Sharks have fended off the newly-arrived Perth Bears to secure the services of England international Owen Trout for two years, starting in 2027.

The crafty backrower and lock will make the jump over to Australia after stints at Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards in the Super League.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, Trout put pen to paper after a successful medical test last weekend, bolstering the forward stocks for the Sharks next year.

It is the first English signing for the Shire-based outfit since 1977, securing David Eckersley and Jeff Grayshon, two athletes who played for a plethora of UK sides before committing to the trip to Australia.

By the time Trout arrives on Australian shores, it will be 50 years since the Sharks went straight to the UK to sign Rugby League talent.

Former England coach Shaun Wane called upon Trout for the first Ashes test against Australia in October last year, but didn't feature in the rest of the series.

But it was enough to catch the attention of Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who saw enough in the gifted forward to table him a deal.

The signing of Trout embodies the Sharks 'workhorse' mentality, led by skipper Cam McInnes, with Trout's strong engine, who can play 80-minute stints and is a strong defender.

It fits the mould being made by Fitzgibbon, with strong, mobile forwards such as youngster Jesse Colquhoun and the dynamic Siosifa Talakai.

With an ageing forward pack, Fitzgibbon has moved to ensure their forwards remain at their best, as they begin to transition into a new era of players.