Cronulla are understood to have signed Sydney Roosters winger Matt Ikuvalu on an immediate deal, seeing newly-appointed Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon land his first name from Bondi.

Fitzgibbon has joined the Shire club as their senior coach following an impressive stint with the Chooks under Trent Robinson, bringing a new era to Cronulla that has been headlined by a trio of star signings.

Former Dragons captain Cameron McInnes will join Storm duo Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes in venturing to the Sharks from 2022, with Ikuvalu reportedly the next name to sign with the blue, black and white club.

Despite being contracted to the Tri-colours for next year, News Corp reports that Ikuvalu has linked up with the Sharks on a two-year deal that will be taken with immediate effect.

The 27-year-old had a career-high tally of appearances in 2021, featuring for Robinson's side on 15 occasions on the wing as the Chooks looked to battle an ongoing injury crisis.

The greater exposure saw Ikuvalu amass 14 tries to his name this year, while also averaging 151 metres per outing.

The Sydney-born flyer has played 38 games for the Roosters since making his debut in 2018 and will become Fitzgibbon's first signing from his former club.

The impressive season of signings have seen the Sharks emerge as likely finals finishers in 2022 following their failed attempt to reach the September action this year.