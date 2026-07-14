Round 19 saw records tumble in the Sharks/Dolphins clash that will have a massive influence on the below.

Elsewhere we had a Golden Point thriller, a Sunday afternoon celebration and two title heavies flex their muscle in a big way.

Origin is now in the rear vision mirror, all eyes are firmly fixed on the run in to Finals footy.

With eight rounds to go, every win is worth its weight in gold. Direct wins (i.e. the Cowboys win over Manly) will therefore have a much larger say in rankings positions moving forward.

Where did your team land after a record breaking Round 19?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers enjoyed their final bye for the season this year. They sit four points and significant point differential atop the the NRL ladder.

Penrith's Origin brigade have celebrated and will now refocus for a very, very real title charge.

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The Panthers are the shortest priced favourites, at this stage, since ... the Panthers of 2024.

2. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters celebrated Daniel Tupou's 300th game in style, with a relatively comfortable 28-12 win over the Eels.

Tupou himself had a massive night crossing for three tries and 204 run metres. Naufahu Whyte can lay claim to being a top three prop right now.

A monster Friday night clash, at home, awaits as the Storm come to town. A win keeps the pressure on the Warriors, who sit above them on differential.

3. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors returned from their final bye of the season last week to thump the hapless Tigers 32 points to 6.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira, via a double, continued his brilliant try scoring run. Te Marie Martin is unstoppable at the moment while Adam Pompey's two try assist, three line break assist stat line is surely a career best.

A Saturday night game (NZ time) at home against the Dragons looks a good opportunity to hold onto second place.

4. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks 66-0 win over the Dolphins last week was the club's biggest win in their history. Nicho Hynes, with 30 points, set a new club record also.

Nicho Hynes was the player of the round. You could argue his halves partner Braydon Trindall was a close second. Jesse Ramien pantsed the normally brilliant Herbie Farnworth.

The Knights are in town on Friday evening. A Sharks win keeps them in Top Four contention. A loss would hurt such hopes, in a big way.

5. The Dolphins (2)

The Dolphins were absolutely abysmal in being smashed senseless to the tune of 66 points to nil on Saturday afternoon.

Two games at Kayo Stadium this year has lead to two losses by a combined score of 118 points to 18.

They'll want to be much, much better against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. What an understatement!

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

Souths managed to hold off a fast finishing Knights outfit on Sunday afternoon. The 26-24 win was huge for their Finals hopes. They jump Newcastle here purely due to the head to head win.

Matt Dufty had a massive afternoon with a lazy three try assists and 215 run metres. Jye Gray matched the much taller Dom Young extremely well.

Souths need to beat Canberra, in Canberra, on Saturday.

7. Newcastle Knights (5)

The Knights played their part in a super entertaining game against the Bunnies on Sunday afternoon. They fell just short of victory, losing 26-24.

Kalyn Ponga crossed twice and almost produced the match winning play. Dylan Brown and Dylan Lucas both put in monster shifts.

A Friday evening game in Cronulla has massive top four implications. A win sets them up for a double chance come Finals time.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys season was kicked into gear via a Scott Drinkwater Golden Point field goal. They claimed a 19-18 win over Manly, at Brookvale Oval no less.

A Braidon Burns double paired nicely with his 209 run metres, for a man of the match effort. Scott Drinkwater is going to be a massive loss after an equally massive performance.

A Sunday afternoon clash with the Dolphins shapes as season defining. Their negative points differential really looks like it will hurt them.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly drop below the Cowboys both here and on the NRL ladder after their 19-18 Golden Point loss to the visiting North Queenslanders.

Big guns Tom Trbojevic and Haumole Olakau'atu more than did their part but the Cowboys were just to good in the closing minutes.

They simply have to beat the Titans on Sunday afternoon. It will see them jump the Cowboys, potentially temporarily, and back into Finals spots.

10. Melbourne Storm (11)

The Storm kept their season alive via a 22-18 win over the Titans on Sunday night.

Nick Meaney's 79th minute try was enough to steal a late win and keep them four competition points outside the eight. Their differential, at -2, shapes as a very costly.

The likely game of the round takes place on Friday night as Melbourne travel to play the Roosters. A loss here could prove lights out for their Finals hopes.

11. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders kept their (very, very) slim Finals hopes alive via a massive 40-16 win over the Bulldogs. Again, the head to head directly influences this ranking.

Zac Hosking crossed for a hattrick of tries while you Ethan Sanders had his career best game. Matthew Timoko returned to his very best also.

Any, faint, hope is long gone unless they can beat the Bunnies, in Canberra, on Sunday afternoon.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (10)

The Bulldogs are holding onto their mathematical chance of Finals footy following their horror 40-16 loss to the Raiders.

Two late tries actually padded the scoreline. Jethro Rinakama had a mixed night but has shown some good signs, at times.

Nothing less than a big win over the Tigers, at home, on Saturday night is acceptable.

13. Parramatta Eels (12)

The Eels were brought back to earth, following their win over Manly last week, via a 28-12 loss to the Roosters on Saturday night.

Jack Williams can hold his head high after yet another massive effort in the middle.

Parra's last bye of the season takes place this weekend. Then it is all about saving face and preparing for next season in the run home.

14. Wests Tigers (14)

Yet another horror season for the Tigers continued via a 32 points to 6 hammering at the hands of the travelling Warriors.

Samuela Fainu's 26th minute try was all she wrote for the Tigers on the night.

A Saturday night clash with the Bulldogs is must win. Not for their Finals hopes, they're gone, but to reward fans for their incredible loyalty.

15. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans were brave, unlucky and just not good enough in their 22-18 loss to the Storm, in Melbourne.

Keano Kini's 276 run metres, try and three line-breaks really should have been enough to see them home. Oliver Pascoe continues to be a real highlight for the club.

They host a Manly side coming off a loss in what shapes as a difficult game. Truthfully though, they've shown enough to suggest they can win this game.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (16)

The Dragons had their final bye of the season this past weekend.

It will be tough to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon from here but it's all about building for 2027 from here. It has been for a while.

A tough trip to Auckland on Saturday night (NZ time) isn't ideal.

17. Brisbane Broncos (17)

The Broncos final bye of the season this past weekend needs to prove the jolt to save face on their 2026 campaign.

Nothing short of a flawless run here will see them play Finals footy.

A trip to Penrith on Thursday night looks a real stumbling block.