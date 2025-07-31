The Cronulla Sharks' salary cap is one of the tightest in the NRL, which is set to push out two high-profile Cronulla Sharks props.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Sharks management have given Braden Hamlin-Uele permission to negotiate with other clubs, in a bid to ease cap pressure.

Despite only just signing with the club last year, it seems he could be standing on the final legs of his Sharks tenure.

The 30-year-old had an offer from the New Zealand Warriors before extending with the club, which was said to be richer and longer than the one he eventually signed.

It's been reported the club is also willing to part ways with Siosifa Talakai, with the out-of-favour star looking unlikely to remain in the Shire past 2025.

Both players have 12 months remaining on their respective deals, and while the club is somewhat open to keeping the pair, they'd prefer to see at least one head off to a rival club to alleviate pressure.

Neither have signed with a new club as of yet, but with a ton of NRL sides on the hunt for high-profile forwards, it may not be long until we see a new deal struck.