The NRL has handed out seven weeks worth of suspensions for round 15 charges, while fines have been handed out for two other incidents.

Announced by the league on nrl.com, Dragons prop Paul Vaughan has been hit with a two-match ban for a crusher tackle on Bronco Richie Kennar.

Vaughan could be hit with a three-game suspension if he pleads not guilty and is found guilty by the NRL judiciary.

Panthers second-rower Viliame Kikau is also facing a two week ban after being charged with a grade two dangerous contact charge after a collision with Cronulla player Braydon Trindall.

Kikau could face two weeks out with suspension if an early guilty plea is unsuccessful.

A one-match ban has been handed out to Brisbane player Isaac Luke, with the Broncos hooker being charged with a grade one dangerous contact charge.

Luke will serve one-match suspension despite any early guilty plea as two prior offences sit on his record.

Parramatta forward Marata Niukore has been hit with a two-game suspension for a grade one crusher tackle charge on Storm forward Tom Eisenhuth.

The suspension can be reduced to one week with a successful early guilty plea.

Broncos second-rower Kotoni Staggs and Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona have been handed fines for respective incidents.

Staggs will be hit with a fine between $750 and $1,150 depending on an early guilty plea after being charged with a careless high tackle.

Asofa-Solomona will receive $750 to $900 for a similar offence.