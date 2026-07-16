Representative footy is the pinnacle of rugby league.

The State of Origin series is always casting a shadow over the NRL while the end of year World Cup has players auditioning for spots in a big way.

There are often arguments about what constitutes an "Origin or rep player" but the simplest way of putting it is the best players play rep footy.

Today we are going to look at seven players who are certain future rep players.

Whether that be Origin or international (often both), each of the below players will be running out at the top level before too long.

Below are seven, certain future representative players:

Tallis Duncan

The inspiration behind this list, Tallis Duncan screams future Origin player.

His future absolutely remains in the back row but his performances at centre have him primed to become the ultimate bench option, at minimum.

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For all the talk of the likes of Victor Radley being an "Origin player" Tallis is the player I think of when I hear that reference.

The 24 year-old now had 67 NRL games to his name (at time of writing). He's 186cm and listed at 95 kilos. I dare say he'd be closer to 98 currently.

For comparison, Victor Radley is 182cm and 92kgs. Just to silence those "oh he's too small" voices, that admittedly grow fainter by the round.

I would not be shocked at all to see him named in the 24 man squad for the Kangaroos come the World Cup at the end of the year.

My guess is he'll eventually become a nailed on second row starter but right now his versatility, and skills, make him the ultimate bench utility option.

If you don't think of Tallis Duncan next time you hear "Origin player" then it's probably because you're thinking of Noah Martin.

The 21 year-old is a tearaway in every sense of the word. He's currently 15 games into an NRL career that already has rep honours written all over it.

Martin has been a real bright spot in an otherwise below par season in the capital. His injury certainly hurt the momentum for the Green Machine.

At 185 cm and already weighing close to 100 kilos, he already looks ready for Origin. It must be the glorious, flowing mullet.

A workhorse in defence, a maniac in attack, don't be shocked if he and Hudson Young form an all representative back row for Canberra.

He still has a boat load of improvement in him yet but what I've seen from the youngster during his early NRL career has me in no doubt rep footy is in his future.

Jesse Colquhoun

24 year-old middle Jesse Colquhoun has been earmarked for higher honours for a few seasons now.

Injury has robbed him of the game time required to have already pressed his case, but he's now approaching 50 NRL caps.

His re-signing had a huge say in Cam McInness moving on, with Colquhoun ready to don the Sharks number 13 for the better part of the next decade.

The only threat to that is his brilliant efforts at prop whilst the Sharks dealt with an injury crisis.

His ability to wear the 8/10 or 13 makes him a prime candidate for a NSW bench spot in a year or two's time. Especially with a few of the former regular NSW props at the back end of their careers.

Tackling at almost 98% and averaging over 100 metres, the ball playing lock is very much in the mould of current NSW lock Isaah Yeo.

He stands at 190 cm and weights over 106 kilos. Being 24 he is approaching his prime, which puts him a little ahead of some of the younger options on here.

If he can stay fit in 2027, there is no reason his name can't be in the discussion for a bench spot for the Sky Blues.

Toby Couchman

Another I expect to be in Origin talks next season is Dragons new pack leader, 22 year-old Toby Couchman.

Couchman has been a massive positive in a terrible season for those in Red V. He'll likely win the player of the year for the Dragons. He deserves it.

At 188 cm and already over 100 kilos, Couchman looks and plays well beyond his age.

One positive of the Dragons lacking a real leader in the pack is that it's almost forced Toby to stand up to become that leader. Crazy considering his young age.

With a plethora of Kangaroos props opting to play for other nations come the World Cup, there's a real chance Couchman's rep debut may come in green and gold.

If not, I'd be shocked if he wasn't in contention for Origin next year. Three years from now I am certain he has a handful of Sky Blue caps to his name.

Haumole Olakau'atu likely representing Tonga in the World Cup, it would be unfathomable that Preston isn't in that squad.

This is really a case of which rep side he debuts for first, the Kangaroos or NSW? When rather than if.

With the greatest of respects to Kurt Capewell and Briton Nikora, I'm a loss to explain how the in form Heilum Luki didn't make his Origin debut this series.

I fully acknowledge that Luki has two rep caps to his name for Samoa but I'm stating he is 100% going to represent QLD before too long.

The fact that he missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL injury hasn't stopped him from tearing up for his club side in 2026.

The 25 year-old, 195 cm tall monster has seven tries and ten line-breaks for the Cowboys in his 17 games this year. All while tackling at almost 95%.

An absolute shoe in to make the Samoan squad for the World Cup, he'll add some Maroon jumpers to his collection in 2027.

Jacob Laban

Jacob Laban's brilliant 2026 season largely goes under the radar due to the flashy superstars boasted by his club side, the Warriors.

The 22 year-old has quietly gone about his work and has become a staple in the Warriors starting side in 2026.

He has already represented the New Zealand Maori in the All Stars game and will be playing in the World Cup at the end of the season.

The only question is whether it will be for the Kiwis or for Samoa.

He has re-signed with the Warriors until the end of 2029, by which he'll have plenty of rep jerseys to his name.