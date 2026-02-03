Dolphins star recruit Selwyn Cobbo has been backed to not only win a starting spot at the club, but also return to the State of Origin arena in 2026.

Cobbo, who spent chunks of 2025 out of favour with Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire, has made the move to the Redcliffe-based outfit on a one-year deal as he looks to revitalise his career.

Able to play centre or wing, his versatility and potential is a good fit for the Dolphins, although he is no guarantee of a starting spot.

The Dolphins, following the breakout form of Trai Fuller, the signing of Cobbo, and rise of Jack Bostock, have as many as seven players in contention for five spots, with other youngsters not included in the list.

Cobbo, Fuller and Bostock are joined by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako and Herbie Farnworth, who are all seemingly guaranteed positions in the starting side, while Tevita Naufahu, who played games in 2025, is unlikely to feature while the Dolphins are at full strength.

An early season injury for Bostock means things should work themselves out for the first two months of the season or so, but his return could see whoever is underperforming dropped from Kristian Woolf's side.

SEN journalist Peter Fegan, though, said it won't be Cobbo losing his spot, suggesting he is in "outrageous" shape, and claiming he will regain an Origin position this year.

“Selwyn Cobbo. I'll tell you what, the Broncos would be furious even though the Broncos have got some very handy wingers," Fegan said on SEN Afternoons.

“Selwyn Cobbo will play Origin for Queensland (in 2026). I think he is going to get himself re-selected; he'll be on the wings.

“If you have a look at what he looks like at the moment…Selwyn Cobbo looks outrageous. He looks fantastic.

“I've never seen him look (that good). And it's great for Rugby League because he looks healthy, and it looks like his mind is healthy. He looks like he's getting down to business."

Cobbo's arrival at the Dolphins will only add to the side's attack, which was ranked number one in the NRL during 2025.

The Dolphins missed the finals despite the stat, with injuries impacting their defence through the middle third in a big way.

All of Thomas Flegler, Tom Gilbert and Max Plath are due to be back on deck early in the season, while coach Woolf will be hoping for a clear run away from the serious injury issues they encountered in 2025.

The Dolphins kick off their season against former coach Wayne Bennett and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.