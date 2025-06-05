Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has announced his urge to re-sign NSW Blues duo Tom Trbojevic and Jake Trbojevic before they become free agents on November 1st.

Seibold spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss his plans with the pair moving forward, with confidence that the brothers feel the same.

"They're Manly through-and-through," Seibold declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They both want to stay at the club [and] we want to keep them."

When asked about the November 1 deadline before the pair are free agents, the former Brisbane Broncos coach shared his hopes in retaining 'Turbo' and 'Jurbo' sooner than that.

"We'd like to think [they will be re-signed] before [November 1]," Seibold proclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair are born and bred in Sydney's northern beaches, and have been the heart and soul of this Sea Eagles outfit for years.

There is no question as to how influential the brothers have been for the 2011 premiers, and although only being at the club for a couple of seasons, Seibold was made aware of that fact very quickly.

"They're highly influential in the locker room, they're highly influential people in the community," he revealed.

While rumours have floated around of Tom Trbojevic potentially seeking a Super League contract, Manly have essentially shut that down by revealing their plans to make the pair life-long Sea Eagles, long after their playing days.

"I think it's even post-footy," Seibold proposed.

"You want to keep the Trbojevic's around the club in some capacity, after they finish playing.

Although both parties seem to be keen to continue their ongoing relationship, Seibold admitted that "it's a matter of making sure it's the right deals," with question marks arising around both players' ability to stay on the field.

Fans should expect to hear confirmation of the pair's re-signing soon, with rumours of a requested three-year deal for Tom and a one-year deal for Jake.